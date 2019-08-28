EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series on special challenges write Georgiann Potts faced during the summer of 2019.
Writer’s Note: This week marks the first anniversary of “Random Thoughts” — can you believe it? That first column was entitled “Christmas Day: August 13, 2018” and was about a trip that Jim and I had just taken. That “bucket list” trip took us through Switzerland by train and then to Amsterdam by cruise ship. We have traveled extensively over the years, but riding the Glacier Express scenic train across the Swiss Alps was the one item left unchecked on our wish list. It did not disappoint.
I promised you in that very first “Writer’s Note” that my columns would be “. . . diverse, unpredictable, and — with any luck at all — worth your time to read.” I have tried my best to keep that promise.
My thoughts have evolved into columns about such diverse topics as football, Aretha Franklin, good sportsmanship, what it means to turn 100, Charlie Brown, social media, Mardi Gras, a hairdresser’s unique ministry, Disneyworld, the Notre Dame cathedral fire, volunteerism, and the moon landing, among others. Unpredictable? Certainly.
Along the way I have been encouraged by the Ouachita Citizen team as well as by you, the readers. I have appreciated every card, note, email, and message that you’ve taken the time to send based on these “random” columns. Thank you for your support. I shall continue to try and do my best to make your time spent reading these worthwhile.
And now, to mark the beginning of this new year, I am going to do something a little different. This column will actually be in two parts — with the first one appearing today and the second part appearing in two weeks. I hope that you will enjoy reading about the dual challenges I faced in this summer of 2019! — GP
Surviving Summer 2019
— Part 1
The challenges that I faced over this summer have tested my resolve, my patience, and my normally good humor. This has not been easy.
Most of you, I guess, have already assumed that the torturous heat and high humidity that we have endured are the challenges I’m referring to. I admit that temperatures topping 100 with “feel like” air temperatures topping 110 are significant challenges, but not even these matched what I have been through.
No. This is the summer of the “Zinnia and Hummingbird Tussle”. I chose the word “tussle” because it is defined as “ . . . a vigorous struggle or scuffle, typically in order to obtain or achieve something.” That perfectly describes what I have endured.
A Trauma 25 Years in the Making . . .
First, the zinnia part of the tussle! Actually, my zinnia struggle began over a quarter of a century ago. Full disclosure here: I am a past president of the Monroe Garden Club (MGC), BUT I am really not all that good with flowers and plants. In fact, I have a well-earned and long-standing reputation of killing even the hardiest of plants such as sunflowers and pansies. (By the way, there is actually a published list — “13 Can’t-Kill Flowers for Beginners” — and I’ve killed 9 of them. The 4 that I haven’t killed are the 4 that I have never tried to grow.)
A dear friend (Debby Edgerton) took pity on me all those years ago when she overheard me bemoaning the fact that once again, I just couldn’t get zinnias to grow. I would plant seeds and nothing would happen. She — a green-thumb gardener, no doubt — was horrified at my failure. She carefully explained to me that afternoon that anyone could grow zinnias.
I can still see Debby, standing in our kitchen holding a coffee can filled with glorious zinnias from her garden to encourage me. (If you are from the South, you recognize the appropriateness of the coffee can container). That afternoon she told me of a marvelous “mat” of zinnia seeds that she was sure I could simply roll out on my flowerbed, water, and then watch my own zinnias grow.
You know how this ends, don’t you? I bought the mat, did as the label instructed, and in about a week, grew weeds. Admittedly, they were glorious weeds, lush and green — but they were not zinnias. I never told Debby, and just hoped that she wouldn’t ask. She didn’t.
Zinnias Mysteriously
Reappear . . .
After a quarter of a century of loving zinnias from afar, another dear friend — Alise Oliver — sent me a thank-you note in May following her year as MGC president. Along with her kind note were a heartfelt wish for happy gardening and a seed packet. The seeds? Zinnia. I chuckled when I saw the pretty picture on that packet. There they were — the flowers that anyone could grow — daring me to try again.
After leaving the packet on my desk unopened for nearly a month, I decided that I would give zinnias one more try. I was determined to succeed this time, so I bought 5 more zinnia seed packets and boldly planted all six. I placed my newly-planted pots at different locations at the lake, hoping that one of them would have the right combination of light and whatever else zinnias require so that flowers would appear. To my astonishment, all 6 pots produced healthy zinnia plants that bloomed — for a little while.
As usual, I didn’t have quite enough information or gardening experience to ensure success. When my zinnia stems kept getting longer and longer (“leggier” I’m told is the proper gardening term for this), but were not putting on any more blooms, I became discouraged. Finally I cut what few blooms I had and put them in an empty mason jar (another time-honored container for Southern yard flowers) to enjoy indoors. After a few days, I noticed that my zinnias had miraculously begun flowering again.
Perhaps With
A Bit More Research . . .
Puzzled, I looked at one of the seed packets that I had saved and read on the back that these zinnias had to be cut often to encourage new blooms. If they weren’t cut, the stems would just keep growing. Since I had never had any blooms before, I had no idea . . .
Clearly, I needed to know more about zinnias than the fact that I had loved their bright colors since my childhood. Where had these jewels come from, for example? My search for knowledge led me to some very interesting facts about this unpretentious little yard flower that anyone can grow . . .
Nearly every gardening site describes zinnias as part of the Aster family and emphasizes that they are known for their hardiness and ease of growing. They are somewhat similar to daisies in appearance, but they have do not have a fragrance. They are also believed to attract hummingbirds and butterflies, so they are good “neighbors” in an outdoor setting.
Turns out that zinnias are native to the great prairies — a fact that helps explain why they are heat-tolerant, don’t mind wind, and can survive fairly rugged conditions as long as they can get some water. They first grew as wildflowers native to the southwestern United States, Mexico, and Central America. From 1931 to 1957, zinnias held the honor of being Indiana’s State Flower. As with so many things, details like the zinnia not actually being native to Indiana became a political issue and the zinnia was dethroned.
Because of the recent focus on space exploration, I was interested to learn that the zinnia was the first flower to be grown in space outside of the Earth’s biosphere from seed to bloom. It grew and bloomed on the International Space Station, with pictures beamed back to Earth in January 2016 by NASA. Such space horticulture research is vital to see if astronauts in the future can grow their own food while traveling enormous distances through deep space.
Humility is a Virtue . . .
I must admit that reading thousands of words about how easy the zinnia is to grow did little for my self-esteem. My past failures loomed even larger when I ran across a description that said zinnias are the ideal “first plant” for very young children . . .
At last — with some stumbles along the way — I now have pots of zinnias happily growing, providing colorful blooms that bring me a sense of satisfaction that occasionally borders on smugness.
It wasn’t long before I realized that I shouldn’t have been so smug. Summer 2019 had an even bigger challenge waiting for me . . . hummingbirds.
