Penny Gilley, native of West Monroe, will be performing a hometown country music concert for the first time in 25 years at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the West Monroe Convention Center. Dancers are welcome.
Penny will be sharing the stage with Nashville record artist Doug Allen Nash and his Johnny Cash tribute show along with local favorite Dave Gore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.