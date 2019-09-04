The 2012 version of “Godspell,” a masterful retelling of the original sensation, opens this weekend at the Strauss Theatre Center in Monroe.
“Godspell” was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked,” “Pippin,”) and it took the world by storm.
Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright John-Michael Tebelak, and a feature film, “Godspell” is a sensation that continued to touch audiences around the world.
Patron night is Thursday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.
Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, 7, 12, 13 and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8, 14.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.
