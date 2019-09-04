Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana, Chapter 6 plans to honor more than 30 Gold Star families from the area during a luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at DeSiard Plaza in Monroe.
More than 15 Gold Star families attended the Blue Star Mothers’ event last year.
The event will be co-hosted by the Business and Professional Women of Monroe/West Monroe.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham is the featured speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.