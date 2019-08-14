Kaitlyn Gustinger of West Monroe recently won a scholarship as part of the DCI Scholarship Program, sponsored by Dialysis Clinic, Inc.
She is the daughter of Bonnie Gustinger. She is majoring in Biology at Louisiana State University. Her school and community activities include soccer, National Honor Society and Habitat for Humanity.
The DCI Scholarship program was created to benefit children of Dialysis Clin Inc. employees, and is based on the belief in education.
Five recipients were chose to receive scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.
