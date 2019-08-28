Albert Christman, Chairman & CEO of Guaranty Bank & Trust, recently announced that Jeremy Harrell has joined the bank as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking and Senior Lender for the bank’s Monroe market.
Harrell has 17 years of banking experience in all areas of community banking lending and executive-level management.
“As a long-time satisfied customer of Guaranty, I was already aware of how they do business, and have been very impressed with their focus on what matters to customers. My entire banking background has been with community banks, so that type of environment is very important to my customers, and to me personally. From day one I have felt at home at Guaranty. This just feels right,” said Harrell. “I am truly excited to be here doing what I love. This is a great company that values all the right things.”
In his new role with Guaranty, he is responsible for commercial banking and business development in and around Ouachita Parish and is a member of the bank’s leadership team. A graduate of Barret Graduate School of Banking, he is very active in the community.
He is currently a member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer for the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, is a board member for the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society and is an active member of North Monroe Baptist Church where he serves as a Life Group leader, a leader in middle school ministries and on the Men’s Retreat team and Hospitality team. He also holds memberships in several professional associations.
Harrell is currently maintaining an office at the Guaranty location near Sterlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.