The Friends of Ouachita Parish Public Library plant to hold a book sale on Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library’s West Ouachita branch.
The West Ouachita branch is at 188 Highway 546 in West Monroe, about half a mile north of the Cheniere-Drew exit on Insterstate 20.
The next book sale in 2019 will be held in October. The October sale will be the last one of the year.
