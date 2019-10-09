Ouachita Parish Public Library’s 41st annual Pumpkin Bash: A Children’s Book Festival is back from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Main Branch Library.
Children can mix and mingle with authors, play games, munch on snacks, compete in a costume contest, and win a free book (while supplies last).
“Reading is important and reading is fun,” said LaKeisha Bosworth, youth services coordinator.
“We’ll be celebrating literacy by hosting children’s book authors, giving away children’s books, and even inviting famous children’s book characters like Pete the Cat and Llama Llama to the festival.”
Many local authors will be in attendance to sign, sell, and discuss their books.
“We’re fortunate to have intelligent and creative authors from Louisiana at Louisiana book festivals like our own Pumpkin Bash,” said Library Director Robin Toms.
The main branch (1800 Stubbs Ave., Monroe) and the bookmobile will be open Oct. 19. All other branches will be closed for Pumpkin Bash. Like all Ouachita Parish Public Library programs, this community event is free to the public to attend.
Funding for Pumpkin Bash is provided in part by the nonprofit Friends of the Ouachita Public Library organization.
The mission of the Library is to advance literacy, inspire lifelong learning, and strengthen our community by serving everyone in Ouachita Parish.
The library serves a diverse community of about 160,000 people.
The library has 10 branches throughout the parish, plus a bookmobile, outreach services and e-services online at www.oplib.org.
