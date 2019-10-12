Ouachita Parish Public Library’s 41st annual Pumpkin Bash: A Children’s Book Festival is back from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct.19 at the Main Branch Library.
Children can mix and mingle with authors, play games, munch on snacks, compete in a costume contest, and even win a free book (while supplies last).
Featured author Mary Manhein will be discussing and selling her new children’s book, Claire Carter, Bone Detective: The Mystery of the Bones in the Drainpipe. This is Manhein’s first children’s book. Ouachita Parish residents may be familiar with Manhein’s adult titles, as the Library selected Bone Remains: Cases in Forensic Anthropology for the 2014 River Reads: One Book, One Ouachita title. Manhein is a forensic anthropologist and the former director of the LSU FACES Laboratory.
The Main Branch (1800 Stubbs Avenue, Monroe) and the bookmobile will be open October 19. All other branches will be closed for Pumpkin Bash. Like all Ouachita Parish Public Library programs, this community event is free to the public to attend.
Funding for Pumpkin Bash is provided in part by the nonprofit Friends of the Ouachita Public Library organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.