BATON ROUGE — The LSU Alumni Association has selected 13 LSU alumni to serve on the first Young Alumni Advisory Council. The association established this council to improve engagement with this unique group and to help guide future initiatives as a result of its recently launched strategic plan.
The members represent cities both in Louisiana and across the United States as well as a wide range of businesses, in order to best represent the LSU young alumni population. The members are:
• Mark Kent Anderson, Corporate Sales at Mid South Extrusion Inc., Monroe, La.
• Alden Cartwright, Business Development Director at Edelberg and Associates, Baton Rouge, La.
• Pedro Cobos, Assistant Partnerships Manager at Shorelight Education, Dallas, Texas
• Dorothy Kemp, Director of Educational Services at LSU Center for Student Athletes, Baton Rouge, La.
• Bailey Kidd, Business Development Manager at Danos, Lafayette, La.
• John Lierley, Business Manager at Flexion Therapeutics, Austin, Texas
• Carlton Miller, Attorney at FWD.us, Washington, D.C.
• Philip Ollendike, Risk Consulting Manager at Ernst & Young, Houston, Texas
• Katy Stuart, Account Manager at The Marketing Arm, Dallas, Texas
• Truman VanVeckhoven, Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch, New Orleans, La.
• Adam West, Commercial Banking at Progressive Bank, Shreveport, La.
• Theo Williams, Associate of Investor Relations at Cadre, New York, N.Y.
• John Woodard, Graduate Student in Tulane MBA Program, New Orleans, La.
The council will serve as a streamlined focus group and provide key insight and feedback on engagement, development, and fundraising. Members will connect back with their alma mater and network with fellow alumni while also working to better support young and future alumni to build increased and enhanced connection to each other and to the University. The council’s goal will be to incite ideas and initiatives that help the association best serve and provide value to this demographic.
The council will meet four times a year and will help to host the association’s inaugural Young Alumni Tailgate before the LSU vs. Auburn game on Oct. 26.
To learn more about these individuals, go to lsualumni.org/blog/young-alumni-advisory-council. For information on the LSU Alumni Association go to lsualumni.org.
