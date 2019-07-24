SERVPRO of Monroe/West Monroe received the Heritage Gold award at SERVPRO’s recent 50th Annual Convention.
The event, themed “Making History,” was held from June 24-28 at the Sacramento Convention Center in Sacramento, California, where the company was founded.
“It is always gratifying to earn a distinction for our business,” said Ed Aydlett, SERVPRO of Monroe/West Monroe owner. “But it feels especially good this year. We are proud to be a member of the SERVPRO franchise family as the company celebrates 50 years of franchising success. SERVPRO’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative tools, ongoing training, and an ever-evolving business framework gives entrepreneurs like us a roadmap for success. We are proud to be part of SERVPRO’s team of dedicated disaster remediation professionals, and to know that we have both the tools and the knowledge to serve home and business owners in our community should the need arise.”
The convention was a celebration of the company’s history and a showcase of small business best practices and restoration and remediation technology.
The event featured a variety of workshops and group sessions ranging across 37 different topics. Attendees gained knowledge and hands-on experience to help them build and grow their businesses and strengthen ties with both residents and businesses in their local communities. Highlights of the convention included a keynote address by motivational speaker Jon Gordon and an awards ceremony recognizing the achievements of top-performing franchisees.
SERVPRO’s network includes more than 1,700 individually owned and operated franchises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.