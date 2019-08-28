Hinds Community College awarded a total of 672 credentials to 572 graduates, with some graduates receiving more than one credential, in two ceremonies on Aug. 2, including two locals: Bryan Brumfield of Monroe, and Brandy Reed-Wooten of West Monroe.
Of the summer graduates, 99 achieved cum laude, 3.2 to 3.59 grade point average; 34 achieved magna cum laude, 3.6 to 3.99 GPA and 93 achieved summa cum laude, 4.0 grade point average.
The speakers included Rosalyn Howard, executive director of the Mississippi Nurses Foundation, and Steve Gaines, who represents District 4 on the Rankin County Board of Supervisors.
As Mississippi’s largest community college, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.