Pastor Rick Aultman of Mangham Baptist Church invites the community to a three-Sunday morning sermon emphasis beginning at 10:30 a.m. on October 6, 2019.
Week One, Oct. 6: Aultman will teach about what the Bible says in Genesis. Is the book true history? What is mankind’s problem? Is it sin? Is the lack of science education our problem in Louisiana?
Week Two, Oct. 13: Professor Frank Sherwin will use a PowerPoint presentation to argue for the “Scientific Evidence for Creation.” Frank taught for nine years at Pensacola Christian College. He holds a MS in zoology from the University of Northern Colorado. He is a published Zoologist with both technical papers and books and well-illustrated books written for general audiences.
Week Three, Oct. 20: Local Geologist David McQueen will use a PowerPoint presentation to provide evidence for the reliability of Genesis based on his 50 years of research on rocks, minerals, fossils, and archaeology. His sermon titled, “Eyewitness” will focus on evidence he has seen here in Louisiana, North America, and four other continents for the reliability of the Bible, in general, and the Book of Genesis, in particular.
