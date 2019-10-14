The Arts with Passion will host the Wine Chocolate & Jazz – Masquerade Ball on Nov. 9.
This event, sponsored by KNOE TV8 News, will raise money for their Scholarship Program and upcoming Theatrical Productions.
Come out and enjoy delicious wines, various chocolates and great sounds of Jazz while mingling with The Arts with Passion supporters and friends. Food will be catered by KNOE’s TV personality and award winning chef, Darrell Teats. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
The event is scheduled from 7:30-11 p.m. This event will be held at The Hub Music Hall at 201 Washington St. in Monroe.
Tickets are now on sale. Tickets are $35 for individuals, $60 for couples and $40 the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at www.theartswithpassion.com
Under the leadership of Pashen Sims, The Arts with Passion was created to educate, entertain, and empower individuals about The Arts in various local communities.
Studies have shown that art education teaches physical, mental and social development. The Arts with Passion is currently working on various productions and workshops in the community.
