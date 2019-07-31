The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts has added a Master of Music Education to its music program.
This new graduate degree is the only one of its kind in Louisiana.
The face-to-face curriculum offers an emphasis on developing master teachers and leaders for music education where students work with actual ensembles.
Faculty and student peers will provide instant feedback on teaching practices and alternative approaches to improve the delivery of instruction and retention of learning.
“Our platform is the synthesis-analysis-synthesis model of teaching that is used in successful music rehearsals and classrooms throughout the United States,” said VAPA Director Dr. Derle Long.
The Master of Music Education courses are offered during summer terms. The new program began this summer with seven students.
Students graduate after their third summer term. Courses in the first summer term allow high school band directors to work on their degree while having band camps in July.
Long believes that a benefit to only offering courses for this degree in the summer is it allows teachers to keep their current jobs while working on a master’s degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.