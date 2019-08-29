The Monroe Chamber of Commerce relocated their office to 1811 Auburn Ave., Suite 01, in midtown Monroe earlier this week.
For the past twenty years, the Chamber has been located at 212 Walnut Street in the old Milner Motor building.
From the Monroe Chamber’s inception in Monroe in 1913, the organization has been located in downtown Monroe. The organizations first meetings were held at Monroe City Hall. In 1925, the Chamber opened their first official office in the Virginia Hotel, which had recently opened. That location served as home to the chamber for many decades.
Later, the Monroe Chamber moved to the Ouachita National Bank Building located at 141 DeSiard Street, now home to the 141 lofts. In the 1980’s, the Chamber relocated to the recently renovated Washington Plaza. That location served as home to the Chamber until 2002 when the chamber moved into the Milner Motor Building located at the corner of Washington and Walnut.
The Milner Motor building was built in 1921 to serve as the Model T showroom for Mr. Louis Milner’s Ford dealership. In August, 2001 Breck Construction oversaw a million renovation of the historic building. Upon completion of the project, the Monroe Chamber occupied the building and it has served as home to the organization ever sense.
The Chamber’s decision to relocate was to find a facility that was in the heart of the business district and that provided more functional space for the staff. A facility committee looked at several properties around Monroe before deciding on the 1811 Auburn Avenue facility. The Building is home to Faulk and Foster Real Estate, who will still occupy the majority of the building. As of August 29, 1811 Auburn, Suite 01 will serve as the new Chamber Office. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A ribbon cutting will be held once the staff settles in to the new location.
However, members are invited to stop by for a cup of coffee and tour of the new facility.
