The Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians (LAFP) recently announced the installation of its 2019-2020 President, Dr. Tahir Qayyum, of Monroe.
Sworn in at the annual awards luncheon in New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 3: Qayyum became the LAFP’s 72nd President.
Dr. Tahir Qayyum attended medical school at Army Medical College, Rawalpindi, Pakistan and completed his internship at Columbia Presbyterian College in New York.
He completed a residency at LSU Family Medicine Residency-Monroe in Monroe, LA.
Qayyum, MD of Monroe has been in private practice for over 20 years.
He provides the full-scope of medical care to close to 5000 patients between his two clinics in the rural community of Bastrop and Monroe.
Qayyum also works tirelessly as an advocate of Family Medicine. He also is proudly involved in training family medicine residents and medical students from both LSU and Tulane.
Nationally he is co-chairman of Legislative/Advocacy Committee of APPNA (Association of Physician of Pakistani Descent of North America).
On the State level; he has served in various roles on the LAFP Board of Directors, is a board member of LaFamPac and a member of the LAFP Legislative and Advocacy Committee.
Locally, he is involved in health advisory committees providing his services for Legislators, local activist, and the general public.
He has been married to his wife, Jennifer, for over 28 years. She is an RN and works alongside him as his business manager.
He has two children, Maira and Zaib, where both are following their father’s footsteps and pursuing a career in medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.