The two CPA firms of Gardner, Langston & Bryan and Donald, Tucker, Betts & Fuller APAC recently announced their association with the Natchez, Miss., CPA firm of Silas Simmons, LLP.
Gardner, Langston & Bryan has served the ArkLaTex region since 1920. Donald, Tucker, Betts & Fuller APAC has served the Monroe area for over 42 years. Silas Simmons, LLP is a Natchez, Mississippi CPA firm that has served clients in the Miss Lou region for over 90 years.
The firms provide accounting, audit, tax compliance and planning, and consulting services to clients across a broad spectrum of industries.
Clients served include those in agriculture, banking, credit unions, auto dealerships, hotels, franchise enterprises, attorneys, physicians, oil and gas, hospitality, not for profit, manufacturing, professional firms, and others.
Effective August 1, Gardner, Langston & Bryan, and Donald, Tucker, Betts & Fuller APAC will be combined to form the Monroe office of Silas Simmons, LLP, located at 2120 Forsythe Ave.
The combined team of 52 members, including 21 CPAs, will make Silas Simmons, LLP one of the largest CPA firms in the region providing individual and business clients with an array of audit, accounting, tax, and advisory services.
