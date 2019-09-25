The beautiful Riverside Drive home of Doug and Regina Wood was the perfect setting recently for the opening of the Monroe Garden Club’s working year. Several hundred ladies called between the hours of four and six o’clock in the evening, enjoying a lovely reception honoring the club’s newest members. Helping those who needed it at the home’s front steps were Olivia Letlow and Faith Gurba, members of St. Frederick High School’s Garden Club.
The Wood home was decorated throughout with lovely arrangements designed by Stuart Scalia. Scalia used an abundance of fresh greenery, lavender, jasmine vine, green and white Italian Ranunculus, burgundy scabiosa, blue thistle, purple snapdragon, free spirit roses, and blushing bride protea to compliment the home’s exquisite interiors.
Delicious temptations were to be found throughout the home, and the ladies made certain that the tea offerings were both appropriate and abundant. Among the many selections were traditional tea sandwiches with cucumber, pimento cheese, olive cream cheese, or chicken salad; dips of spinach artichoke or crab; cheese balls, petite sausage balls, stuffed mushrooms, stuffed bell peppers, asparagus rollups, crab puffs, and bacon cheese rye crackers. Sweets included lemon loves, miniature lemon or chocolate pies, brownies, sand tart cookies, and pralines.
The incoming group is filled with creative, energetic young women ready to volunteer their time in beautification, recycling, litter abatement, floral design, and plant management. New MGC members are Martha Amman, Crissie Bains, Gayle Baldree, Nicole Barron, Angie Blades, Ellen Boykin, Joan Carr, Alice Connelly, Donna Cook, Carolyn Craig, Michael Ann Delcambre, Cissy Ellis, Rosemary Ewing, Robin Fincher, Lala Funderburg, Caroline Golden, Ronda Herlevic, Sara Holley, Vicky Husted, Cynthia Kern, Kerry Kilpatrick, Jeananne Larsen, Lisa Lawrence, Carole Lowman, Karen Mailhes, Gelene Malmstrom, Laura Marchelos, Mary Linda McCann, Jo McDonald, Melanie McStravick, Charlotte Milonski, Daina Morris, Lillian Paxton, Gretchen Pettis, Janet T. Phillips, Kara A. Platt, Sadeye Richert, Maria Sampognaro, Dorothy Schween, Carol Smith, Darline Smith, Michelle Turrentine, Linda Via, and Alicia Villarreal.
Co-chairing the annual tea were Patty Nelson, Vicky Sanders, and Stuart Scalia. They were aided by an able hostess committee for the afternoon that included Brenda Adams, Billie Barringer, Amanda Barry, Sandra Blate, Debora Colvin, Beverly Graham, Lillian Gentry, Evelyn Hahn, Kathy Hart, Gin Heflin, Annetta Hill, Linda Hobson, Ellen Huey, Anne Jones, Carole Kilpatrick, Priscilla Mott, Linda Nelson, Mary Rabb, Cindy Rogers, Cara Sampognaro, and Carol Swander.
Please visit www.monroegardenclub.com to see more about this event.
