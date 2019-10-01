The Monroe Symphony League recently announced its annual book fair would begin Saturday, Oct. 5.
The dates for the book fair are:
• Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (A first day fee of $2 will be charged to all adults.)
• Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The sale consists of gently used books, magazines and more. Two buildings are full of hardbacks, magazines, paperbacks, fiction and non-fiction.
The proceeds from the three yearly book sales are used to support MSL projects including the Monroe Symphony Orchestra, The Sound Safari for elementary students, Marjorie Strickland Emerging Artists Competition and New Music on the Bayou.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.