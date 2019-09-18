The Monroe Symphony League recently announced its book fair would begin Saturday, Oct. 5.
The dates for the book fair are:
• Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (A first day fee of $2 will be charged to all adults.)
• Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The sale consists of gently used books, magazines and more. Two buildings are full of hardbacks, magazines, paperbacks, fiction and non-fiction.
Many books and magazines priced 25-50 cents. Also included are items such as records, CDs DVDs, sheet music, art prints and more.
The sale is organized by type including biographies, children’s, classics, cookbooks, crafts, humor, large print, mystery, reference, religion, romance, sports, suspense, textbooks, and travel magazines.
The proceeds from the three yearly book sales are used to support the projects of the Monroe Symphony League including the Monroe Symphony Orchestra, The Sound Safari for elementary school age students, Marjorie Strickland Emerging Artists Competition held each January and New Music on the Bayou.
