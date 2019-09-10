The Monroe Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents its first ever Feet ‘n the
Street Fundraiser Saturday Sept. 21 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in West Monroe’s brand new Alley Park located adjacent to Antique Alley West Monroe.
MSO invites everyone in Northeast Louisiana, Southeast Arkansas and Western Mississippi to come to this unusual event.
“We understand that ours is not an area that can financially support an entire season of purely classical music,” said Executive Director Dr. Craig West.
“Even large cities struggle with this. So, our music mix this year is 75 percent pop symphonic from well-known movies, videos and Broadway musicals, with about 25 percent classical symphonic mixed in. The classical music are pieces almost everyone knows!
And, we are adding events that feature many of our well-loved local musicians. What better way to demonstrate that it’s a ‘new day’ for the symphony than this? A chance to eat, dance and play where pop, country, rock and classical musicians of all types come together to make people happy. That’s what Feet ‘n the Street is all about.”
The event features fantastic food trucks and the $30 ticket price includes wine, beer, sodas, water and great music. Youngsters will enjoy the special kid-friendly treats and everyone will want to purchase tickets for the raffle, which – thanks to Tyner Petrus and Home Hardware – includes a Big Green Egg and a Deer Stand! Proceeds benefit MSO and its community outreach and youth programs. Raffle tickets are $10 or 3 for $25.
This event stars two of Northeast Louisiana’s favorite musical groups. The Mike McKenzie Band is a 2-time NELA Music Award and 5-time Best of the Delta Award winner.
A consistent crowd favorite, Mike has opened for a variety of well-known artists including Tim McGraw at Swampstock.
Lisa Spann and Company is another Northeast Louisiana favorite. Known for her incredible range and musical flexibility, Lisa and her talented group are regularly featured at Landry Vineyards, the Dixie Theater and a variety of other private and public venues.
Wine and beer will be served by several of the symphony’s most interesting musicians.
Tickets are on sale now at mymso.org/feetnthestreet/ or via MSO’s Facebook page. Food is reasonably priced and children 15 and under are admitted for free. West Monroe City officials encourage folks to Uber and Lyft to the event.
