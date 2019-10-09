U.S. Air Force Airman Jaylon White graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
White is the son of Shannon Lawrence of Monroe, and Laketa White of Winnsboro.
He is a 2019 graduate of Neville High School, Monroe.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
