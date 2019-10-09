From politics to becoming a prolific writer, Jim Brown has experienced what he considers to be the finer things that make up a rich gumbo of living in the Bayou State.
His fifth book, My Louisiana Odyssey, is an informative and humorous adventure of wide-ranging topics covering the author’s highs and lows of living in what he feels to be the most interesting and rabble-rousing state in the nation.
Brown candidly describes his personal relationship with a number of the state’s governors, as well as tales of meeting different presidents. His banjo playing helped him get through law school and led to a brief acting career.
And his cookbook led to friendships with a number of the state’s top celebrity chefs, while Blue Dog artist George Rodrigue encouraged him to paint.
You learn of Jim’s run-in with the Ku Klux Klan. And should one want revenge? The author offers his opinion.
Brown’s antidotes takes the reader on an excursion into rural country living, politics, art, music, acting, family, religion and a host of other themes that reflect a full life.
As local author Leo Honeycutt writes: “Jim Brown is one of the state’s best story tellers and has lived a fascinating Louisiana life. He gets a sense of the rhythm and soul of Louisiana.”
Brown’s book is available at all local bookstores and online at www.thelisburnpress.com and Amazon.
