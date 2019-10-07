A new dinner theatre, “Noir Suspicions,” will open Oct. 18 at Strauss Theatre on Lamy Lane in Monroe.
The show will run Oct. 18, 19, 25, and 26.
From the suspects that brought you “Murder at the Cafe Noir” comes “Noir Suspicions.”
You’re invited to join co-workers Rick and Sheila as they entertain their guests with music, food, wine and murder.
The suspects are many, the bodies are, too. You’ll solve the crime, if you follow the clues.
Tickets are $50.
The show is sponsored and catered by Taste and See.
Call the Strauss Box Office at (318) 323-6681 or go to www.strausstc.com to book a reservation.
