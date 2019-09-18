Origin Bank has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019.
The program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available in the September issue of American Banker magazine.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized for the seventh consecutive year as one of the Best Banks to Work For,” said Drake Mills, Origin Bancorp President, Chairman and CEO.
“This award is a direct reflection of our employees and their commitment to the Origin culture and core values. The integrity and dedication our employees display on a daily basis create a workplace that is not only enjoyable, but enriches people’s lives, both inside the organization and in the communities we serve.”
Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.
“One of the critical factors in a bank’s success is how it treats its employees. This year’s list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth,” said Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker.
Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.
