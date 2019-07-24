Thousands of “Green Team” volunteers were thanked recently at the Ouachita Green Annual Awards Luncheon, an event that has grown each year since Ouachita Green was formed. CenturyLink’s auditorium provided the perfect venue for the event.
The non-profit Ouachita Green was created as a response to the Ouachita Business Alliance’s (OBA) early commitment to beautification and litter abatement as a key part of the quality of life for this area.
Today, under the direction of Stuart Hodnett, Ouachita Green’s Director, the organization has brought together members of the community who share a common goal — a cleaner, more beautiful place to call “home”.
Hodnett and his team understand the value of focusing not only on local goals, but also leveraging that effort through cooperative projects with Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), and Keep America Beautiful (KAB).
The awards luncheon gives the volunteers the opportunity to meet together, hear about the successes of the year, and recognize those who have gone “above and beyond” in their volunteer efforts. Winners recognized at the 2019 luncheon were Law Enforcement: Marie Knight; Small Business: Waste Connections; Corporate Award: JPMorgan Chase & Co; Youth Award: Brooklyn Nolan; James Poe Award (Volunteer of the Year): Deborah Evans; and the Community Champion Award: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ouachita Green also sponsored a photography contest. Winners were Marsha Hughes, Professional Category; Leah Reitzell, Amateur Category; and Charisty Anna Hatten, Youth Category.
Guest speaker for the event was P. Allen Smith, well-known garden designer and television personality. Smith is no stranger to Ouachita Parish as he has been involved with “The Gardens of Somerset” development that he is designing based on his Garden Home concept.
For information on how to become a part of “The Green Team”, please contact Stuart Hodnett, Director, or visit ouachitagreen.org/Volunteer.html.
