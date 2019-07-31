Members of P.E.O. Chapter AE met recently at the Fellowship Hall of Covenant Presbyterian Church to hear an update from local businessman, Joe Holyfield.
Holyfield is not only a successful builder and developer, but he is also an active volunteer in the community. He is one of the original members of the Ouachita Business Alliance (OBA). Early on in OBA, Holyfield worked with Pat Moore, State Representative District 17, to establish a working committee that focuses on litter abatement and beautification projects throughout the area. Holyfield gave the members an overview of completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects in these areas.
Hostesses for the meeting were Lois Hoover, Gretchen Hamel, and Joan Mullens. They provided a tempting board including chicken salad croissants, an amazing cinnamon bread pudding, donuts, juice, and coffee.
Enjoying the morning together were Tieise Ardito, Loura Barr, Travis Breard, Ellen Breed, Margaret Brock, Nannette Flowers, Carolyn Gates, Andi Gay, Candy Goldman, Yvette Greer, Gretchen Hamel, Ann Hargon, Rosemary Harrison, Annetta Hill, Lois Hoover, Frances Jakes, Felicia Kostelka, Dianne Lawrence, Joy Loomis, Genevieve McDuff, Melanie McStravick, Joan Mullens, Anne Sanders, Cynthia Travis, and Lauretta Tucker.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), one of the pioneer societies for women, was founded on January 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Today, P.E.O. has grown from that tiny membership of seven to almost a quarter of a million members in chapters in the United States and Canada. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is passionate about its mission: promoting educational opportunities for women. Our sisterhood proudly makes a difference in women’s lives with six philanthropies that include ownership of a four-year women’s college, Cottey College; and five programs that provide higher educational assistance: P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund, P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Scholar Awards, and P.E.O. STAR Scholarship.
