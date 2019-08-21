Just when the temperatures were reaching their highest, P.E.O. Chapter AE called a “time out!” and hosted a summer luncheon for members and guests. To add to the fun, those attending were invited to bring along an item for a silent auction that would help fund AE’s projects.
Serving as hostesses for the occasion were Loura Barr, Ann Hargon, and Lauretta Tucker. The private dining area of the Lotus Club provided the perfect setting for the occasion. On the lunch buffet, the ladies had many delicious choices. However, the blackened shark with a special Middle Eastern sauce seemed to attract the most attention.
Enjoying themselves were guests Kristy Finley, Ann Farr, and Mary Francis Young who enjoyed the gathering together with AE members Tieise Ardito, Yvonne Armstrong, Loura Barr, Ellen Breed, Merle Brennen, Margaret Brock, Amy Dewees, Carolyn Gates, Wendy Gentry, Ann Hargon, Annetta Hill, Frances Jakes, Joy Loomis, Genevieve McDuff, Stella McStravick, Carolyn Myrick, Georgiann Potts, Anne Sanders, Stephanie Schaeffer, Tency Tarver, Linda Taylor, Cynthia Travis, Lauretta Tucker, and Andi Gay.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), one of the pioneer societies for women, was founded on January 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Today, P.E.O. has grown from that tiny membership of seven to almost a quarter of a million members in chapters in the United States and Canada. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is passionate about its mission: promoting educational opportunities for women. Our sisterhood proudly makes a difference in women’s lives with six philanthropies that include ownership of a four-year women’s college, Cottey College; and five programs that provide higher educational assistance: P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund, P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Scholar Awards, and P.E.O. STAR Scholarship.
