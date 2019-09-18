Date: Sept. 20
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Location: Trenton St., West Monroe LA 71291
PARK(ing) Day is a globally recognized celebration created to allow citizens to reclaim public spaces as an opportunity for creative expression and to bring awareness to the role of the citizen when shaping our cities’ future. It will be the first time our community has participated in this international free event that’s open to all!
This one-day event temporarily transforms literal parking spaces into parklets, creative spaces, and collaborative spaces to explore what is missing from our downtowns and neighborhoods.
The first PARK(ing) Day event will primarily be held in new Alley Park (located on Trenton and Natchitoches Street) in downtown West Monroe. There will also be several parking spots transformed near Alley Park.
