Come experience Pokécon like never before.
New to Pokécon 2019 — adopt a Pokémon, escape room, painting with a Pokémom, independent game developers, video game tournament. Build and battler lightsaber workshops, Pokemon battle IRL workshops and more.
The event is being held September 14 at the West Monroe Convention Center.
Also returning this year – board games, vendors, kids’ costume contest and much more.
Ticket prices are 15$ at the door or $25 weekend pass. Kids 5 and under free. All military and police $5 with ID.
Proceeds this year go to benefit the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Coalition.
