Members and guests of Potpourri Book Club gathered recently for their first regular meeting of the 2019-2020 club year. The meeting was held in the home of Kathy Patrick. Co-hosting with Patrick were Carol Ransom, Jane Conrad, and Pat Blanchard.
Patrick called the meeting to order and welcomed guest Judy McCurdy to the meeting, as well as new member Janice Landry. She also announced that Regina Wood has accepted membership in the club and will be attending future meetings.
Member Kathryn Joyce presented the book review for the meeting, and gave an excellent summary of Delia Owens’ debut novel, Where the Crawdads Sing. A number of those present had read the book, and all thoroughly enjoyed Joyce’s presentation.
Following the review, the ladies retired to the home’s dining room to enjoy refreshments that had been provided by the hostesses.Centering the table was a delightful arrangement containing cattails and other elements reminiscent of the marshlands on the Carolina coastline, the setting for the book Joyce reviewed. Included among the treats were tea sandwiches (pimento cheese, chicken salad, and ham pinwheel), deviled eggs, savory stuffed celery, and shrimp spread with crackers. For those wishing for something sweet, there were several offerings including everyone’s favorite — lemon loves.
Members enjoying the afternoon together were Pat Blanchard, LaVerne Bodron, Dianne Cage, Barbara Cattar, Jane Conrad, Kathy Hart, Nancy Inabnett, Kathryn Joyce, Carole Kilpatrick, Janice Landry, Sue Nawas, Kelley Oakley, Kathy Patrick, Georgiann Potts, Carol Ransom, Linda Reeves, Denise Smith, Alpha Spence, Nancy Staab, Martha Woods, and Judy Worthen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.