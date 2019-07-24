The Americas Boating Club is offering a one-day Public Boating Class from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the educational building on Bayou Darbonne, 6130 Hwy. 143, West Monroe.
The cost is $30 per person and includes class materials and a light lunch.
Louisiana state law requires operators born after Jan. 1, 1984, to pass a certified class on proper operations of a boat 10 horsepower or more, including PWC. This class satisfies state and federal requirements, and covers different types of hulls and power equipment. Other topics include proper handling, proper lighting, rules of the “road” and much more. A short portion of the session will cover sail, paddle boating, and PWC (jet ski).
For more information, contact Tommy Jackson at (318) 366-5366 or tomjack@bayou.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.