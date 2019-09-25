Poverty Point World Heritage Site is offering a ranger-guided hike around the 402- acre prehistoric site on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9:30 a.m.
The 2.6-mile hike will include all of the prehistoric mounds and ridges located on the site, as well as the plaza and any other interesting things that might be seen along the way.
Please wear weather appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes are needed for the hiking portion of the program.
The $4 admission fee provides access to the area museum, video, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour and any interpretive event taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free.
Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.