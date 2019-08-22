Before his retirement in 2012, Father Joseph Puthuppally ministered to a vast congregation at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, the oldest parish of the diocese established in 1851.
Many other parishes were created from this single church, fondly referred to as the “Mother Church” of northeast Louisiana. The regal structure continues to make a favorable impression with its history, architecture, and most all, its ongoing influence on the spiritual lives of parishioners and visitors. In 1986, the church was entered into the National Register of Historic Places.
This is where we bid farewell to Father Joe, who died Aug. 15, 2019, also known as the Holy Feast of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
A native of Kerela, India, Father Joe arrived in New York in 1986 and was soon assigned to the Holy Family Church in Union Bank, New Jersey. Here, he studied addictions — alcohol, drug, and gambling — and worked as an addiction counselor at River View Medical Center in Red Bank, New Jersey.
In 1992, Father Joe came to Monroe as the chaplain at St. Francis Medical Center before becoming its director of pastoral care. Four years later, at the request of the bishop, he assumed duties at St. Matthew Catholic Church. It was during this period that the complete renovation of the historical building was completed, including painting and murals by local artist Glenn Kennedy.
One of 11 children, with one sister serving as a nun, Father Joe and his siblings grew up, working hard on a farm but he always made time for family prayer at 6 p.m. sharp, each day. This devotional time was concluded with a spiritual song by one of the children.
As I shared a personal incident from second grade when a nun suggested to me that I ‘lip it’ and never sing aloud again (which is probably why I write), Father Joe laughed and relayed a similar story. He recalled when it was his turn to sing at the daily devotion, his siblings quietly left the room one by one. However, his mother stayed until the end and always reassured him, “You did good.”
Following her lead, he reminded us that as children of God, we should sing every day without hesitation because God will always nod His approval, “You did good.”
With 53 years in the priesthood, he dedicated a late chapter in his life to laying the groundwork for an interfaith spiritual center to serve as an open chapel and addiction meeting site, a concept adapted from the ashrams in his homeland. He also pursued his passion of gardening to the very end.
Father Joe once convinced me that his secret to beautiful roses was to dig a hole next to the plant and bury a handful of high-protein dog food before topping it off with a little Epsom salt. Do this twice a year, he said. The dog food would slowly release the protein into the ground while the Epsom released magnesium and also deterred cats and dogs from digging near the roses to find the dog food. Although this method was somewhat unconventional, I gave it a try but without his great success. That was after we tried burying banana peels beneath the roses.
My priest friend never failed to amaze me with his spiritual insight and profound understanding of human nature. One conversation was about him studying yoga at the (Deepak) Chopra Center in San Diego where he recognized that harmony between the body and soul created an openness to prayer.
“God breathed life into our bodies at birth, death will only come when you breathe breath out of the body. One day, that breath will stop and never return but the soul will carry on,” he concluded. Today was that day for my dear friend.
Father Joe called me one day to say he had written an article about catching Mother Teresa in his arms as she fell from a stage where she was speaking to a crowd. He titled it, “I Caught a Saint in My Arms.” At the time, he was working alongside her in India and a look of awe and respect always consumed his face as he retold stories of their shared moments.
I had lunch with Father Joe at the Warehouse Restaurant last Friday where we talked about everything and nothing. We shared a wonderful meal, honest conversation, and his dreams for Golden Pond’s future. I’ll never forget that lunch, as I felt like I was dining with a saint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.