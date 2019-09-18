Ouachita Retired Teachers Association, or ORTA, plans to kick off the fall with an event Thursday (today), Sept. 19, at the Carolyn Rose Strauss Council on Aging building at 2407 Ferrand St. in Monroe.
Matthew Warren, owner of Warren Financial, Monroe, a designated speaker for AARP, will be presenting vital information about fraud prevention; his talk will include hints, tips, and methods that offer safety and common sense. Senior citizens are a targeted sliver of the population for such criminal elements.
The ORTA Executive Board which met on Aug. 27, has asked that ORTA nominate a slate of officers for 2020 as the current terms expire 2019. Nominating co-chairs will be calling for recommendations from the floor as well. Members will also have the opportunity to volunteer in the lines of scholarship, membership, or public relations for next year.
For more information call ORTA President Norene Smith, (318) 325-7681.
