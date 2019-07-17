When the Winnsboro High School ’50s graduates gather on July 27 at the First United Pentecostal Family Life Center, they will have the opportunity to view a documentary with photos and narration of the history of the school from 1922-1959, according to plans made by the Reunion Committee recently.
Alumni will be seated beginning at four o’clock, and the show will begin no later than 4:30 p.m.
Immediately after the show and before dinner, the photographer will take pictures of individual classes beginning with 1950. The photographer, Carol Linder, and her assistant will help expedite the process so that dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Caterer Leigh Cureington will be assisted by young people from the church.
There will be a short program, including a memorial service and the announcement of next year’s reunion chairman. It was also mentioned that anyone who attended Winnsboro High School in the 1950s is welcome to come by, have a cup of coffee, see the displays done by Lola Tillman, and reminisce beginning about three o’clock.
Copies of the video documentary will be available for purchase for $10 each. Class photos will be available for $8 each. Classmates and others wishing to purchase copies are asked to have the correct change available.
Attending the final planning meeting for this year’s reunion were James H. Robinson, chairman; Sandra Beach Chappell; Loretta Smith Gwin; Geraldine Vines Crain; Kathy Davis Russell; Margaret Vines Rush; Shirley Peoples Johnson; Ward Miller; and Johnny Guice.
