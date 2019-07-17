Novelist Johnny Armstrong will read from his recently released book, “Shadowshine: An Animal Adventure” (Guernica Worldwide Editions) on Saturday, July 20 at No. 9 Records and Books in Ruston.
The reading begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by an audience question and answer session, and an author book signing. A short “eco-excursion” to Armstrong’s 500-acre Wafer Creek Ranch near Ruston will close the event.
Ruston, the author’s hometown, is the first stop on an independent bookstore reading and signing tour that will take Armstrong to cities and towns in Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi throughout the summer and early fall. Beginning in October, he will expand to a nationwide promotional campaign.
“Shadowshine” has been praised by reviewers who have favorably compared it to Richard Adams’s “Watership Down,” J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and Homer’s “Odyssey.”
“As a life-long conservationist, I want my novel to send the strong message that we humans have a responsibility to protect our planet; at the same time, I hope adult and teen readers enjoy a classic adventure story in which all the heroes are animals,” Armstrong said.
