Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum and Chennault Aviation & Military Museum recently partnered to host a special event to memorialize the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
The program will be held on Wednesday, Sept.11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum at 1051 Chennault Park Drive in Monroe.
Invitations have been extended to area high school ROTC groups and students, first responder groups, military and veterans organizations, and community leaders. The public is also invited to attend.
The program will include local first responders speaking of the impact of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Speakers include representatives from Monroe Police Department, Acadian Ambulance, and more. Posting of the Colors will be presented by the Ouachita High School JROTC.
Following the program, a reception will be held for all attendees. Refreshments from local businesses will be served.
