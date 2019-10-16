Septieme Book Club held their beginning of the year meeting recently at the West Ouachita Senior Center in West Monroe.
Everyone brought a covered dish. Members will be participating in the CASA program again this year. Also, attendees discussed the different activities for the year.
Members attending were: Camille Adair, Amanda Barry, Liz Billings, Barbara Chelette, Bonnie Crowe, Freda Crowell, Gloria Daniel, Sandra Dufrene, Yvette Frantom, Linda Hobson, Anne McDuffie, Judy McIntosh, Kathy Pippin, Anne Pittard, Shirley Rogers, Marilyn Soignier, Susan Spears, Darlene Tippen, Linda Titus, and Dee Welch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.