Singer, musician, and songwriter Brian Sivils performed a tribute to the late Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Old Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge.
Sivils’ program Louisiana Governor Jimmie Davis: America’s First Celebrity Politician features a tour of the politician’s life as one of the most prolific and popular singer-songwriter-actors in the United States, and on through his life in politics. The multi-media presentation includes historical photos and documents researched with Davis estate, as well as live performances of his original songs. Sivils traces Gov. Davis’s evolution from blues and country to gospel.
Brian Sivils has been singing his entire life. He first sang in gospel groups with his family, then as a performer with the United States Air Force. Upon his honorable retirement he returned to northeast Louisiana and began his current career. He has performed all over the world, with such renown entertainers as blues legend Bobby Rush, at festivals, schools, and libraries. He has recorded four albums, including one featuring Gov. Jimmie Davis’s original music and one just for children titled “Five Little Monkeys: Blues for Kids.” He is currently booking shows for communities, schools, and libraries for all ages, including this show, “Blues for Kids” for children, “Louisiana Songwriters”, a songwriter workshop for teenagers, a history of blues music for adults, and the biopic of Governor Davis’ music career.
(0) comments
