St. Francis Medical Center is celebrating the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi with their annual Blessing of the Pets on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Fr. James Dominic will begin blessing pets at 2 p.m. in Anna Gray Noe Park across from St. Francis Medical Center.
The event is open to the public. Pet owners are asked that pets be leashed or secured for the protection of their pet and other pets at the park.
St. Francis of Assisi, founder of the Franciscan order, is the Patron saint of animals and the ecology.
