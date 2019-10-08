Starr Homeplace is open to the public during the season, the second Saturday of every month. Saturday, October 12 is the next Community Day. The coffee is on by 8:30 a.m. and the doors are open until the last person leaves in the late afternoon.
Joe Rolfe is the Curator for the Starr that sprawls over several acres and has over 19 separate mini museums on the property. Oak Ridge is about 20 minutes out of Monroe and makes a great day trip for the family.
Each month a blacksmith shows the old fashioned craft of making horseshoes and other items on a forge. A blacksmith is a person who practices the art of shaping heated medals(forging) using tongs, hammers and other tools of the trade. This usually takes place on an Anvil.
Starr Homeplace is a teaching cultural center for arts along with having the museums.
Rolfe said, “Starr Homeplace is home to several collections including a wood shop with tools from many centuries, a working print shop, and a Gris Mill. Spread out, it has something in every corner. I especially like to listen to the grandparents tell stories to their grandkids about the ways they grew up with when they were that age.”
The plantation has many museums on the property and is always adding more exhibits to see and use. Rolfe said, “We have a working wood shop that has wood and tools and a craftsman is showing the kids how to make usable items. The woodshop also allows the kids to try their hand at the trade of carpentry. We have lots of wood that they can use and tools.”
Starr Homeplace is a great place to spend the day taking photos or painting the scene.
Rolfe, who lives on the premises said, “We usually have camera clubs or art students come out and use us as a backdrop. We also have had several brides every season come out and take their photos here. They can change in one of the houses or the main home. We are all the time having weddings, reunions and club meetings.”
An old fashioned dairy barn, outhouse, quilting frame, print shop and the unusual wooden puzzles all have the charm of the olden ways that are nice to touch by these young students. There are always pictures outside the outhouse door every community opening.
If rain happens, a person can always enjoy the barn and the many agricultural items shown including vintage tractors and farm equipment.
Hanging out in the barn is easy with porch swings and benches.
Artists and craftsmen are also welcome to come and bring their goods to set up in the barn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.