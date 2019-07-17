Dates: Saturday, July 20
Hours: 9 a.m.-noon
Cost: Free
Location: 117 Hall Street, Monroe LA 71201
Phone: (318) 323-8775
Join Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana for Super Saturday! They will be celebrating their youth volunteers with opportunities for service learning hours as well as hosting activities for children.
They will have playground cleanup, garden maintenance and more! Their friends from Ouachita Green, Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners, LSU AgCenter Ouachita Parish, Health with Hope, ULM Online-University of Louisiana Monroe Online Programs, for His temple family foods, Ouachita Parish Public Library and many more will be out with great activities.
As always, this is a FREE and family-friendly event with opportunities to volunteer as well as something for children of all ages.
They will also have Louisiana State Police Troop F on site answering questions about child car seat safety law changes.
Register here: bit.ly/2JvrZFR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.