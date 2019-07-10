CA Studio plans to present a week-long Theatre Arts Workshop at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens July 15 to July 19.
Students from ages 8 through teen meet daily from 9 a.m.-noon to create Noah’s Ark animal banners for the November 2019 production of “The Play Called Noah’s Flood” produced by CA Studio, Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, and the Northeast La. Arts Council.
The fee is $50 per participant. Please send a text to (318) 791-3048 for a call-back to register and guarantee a spot.
