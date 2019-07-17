The clients at the Kitty DeGree Speech and Hearing Center cover the age spectrum.
Toddlers come because their speech skills are slow to develop. Seniors come to regain that which a stroke has robbed from them — their ability to speak coherently.
They all come to the center at the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Sugar Hall in pursuit of a common goal — to improve communication skills. There they work with ULM Department of Speech-Language Pathology graduate students working to become speech-language pathologists.
Benefits abound for students and clients alike at the Kitty DeGree Speech and Hearing Center — just one of several campus centers or clinics which are available to the community — that serve a dual purpose.
Students, especially those in Health Sciences, need clinical hours before they can obtain their licenses or certifications. ULM clinics provide that opportunity for students under the tutelage of faculty members.
For that to happen, however, the students need clients. Those come from the community. In many cases the clients would not be able to access help if it weren’t for ULM.
Anne Marie Sisk, a speech-language pathology clinical assistant professor in the ULM College of Health Sciences who serves as director of the Kitty DeGree Center, says the most a client will pay at the center is $10 a visit.
Funding for the Kitty DeGree Speech and Hearing Center, which opened in 2009, comes from the Kitty DeGree Foundation.
DeGree, a philanthropist who was, during her lifetime, a major contributor to ULM and whose legacy lives on through the foundation, was diagnosed with a profound hearing loss as a young woman.
She was taught to read lips by ULM speech-language pathologists.
Services provided
All speech relies on the ability to hear. Hearing screenings for adults and children are offered in the center’s audiological suite. The screening determines if people are able to hear at different modulations where speech occurs.
The therapy rooms for children have shelves of toys used to encourage interaction with the student clinician. Child clients obtain help with articulation, spoken language, social use of language, stuttering and voice disorders.
Speech assistance with those born with cleft palate also is available.
“I remember a little girl of 2 who barely had any language when she came to us,” Sisk said. “Her parents were told she had autism, but after a year she had completely caught up. That was one of our big success stories.”
Among the adults served by the center are those who have suffered a stroke, traumatic brain injury or laryngectomy.
Clinicians also work the clients with voice disorders in need of help with such issues as pitch, loudness and resonance.
Not all of the adults seen at Kitty DeGree Speech and Hearing Center suffer from a medical problem. Help is available for transgender voice modification and accent modification. Accent modifications is designed to enhance business, social and academic Standard American English speaking skills, and clients have included international students, faculty and other professionals.
Helping now, preparing
for the future
Sisk said the clients are served by graduate speech-language pathology students whose work is overseen by five faculty members who are licensed and certified pathologists.
“We are required to watch them directly 25 percent of the time they are with clients,” Sisk said.
Sisk says ULM’s speech-language pathology students are snatched up when finishing the program.
“We have a 100 percent job placement. It’s a growing field, and there’s a lot of demand,” she said.
The center serves 60 clients over the summer and 80 during the regular school year.
