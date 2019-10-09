Jessica Dolecheck and Paula Griswold, both of College of Health Sciences at the University of Louisiana Monroe, collaborated on the article “Realize the Value of Soft Skills in Healthcare,” which was the cover story for the September 2019 issue of Healthcare Business Monthly by AAPC — Advancing the Business of Healthcare.
Dolecheck, Ph.D., OTR, is associate professor and program director of Health Studies.
Her areas of expertise are program directing, doctoral education, evidence-based practice for health professions, soft skills development, and health science education.
Dolecheck is a retired occupational therapist who earned her Master of Arts in Occupational Therapy at Texas Woman’s University and her Ph.D. in Occupational Therapy from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.
She has extensive experience in higher education including program administration, curriculum design, conference presentations on soft skill topics, and teaching/designing undergraduate/graduate courses at ULM.
Griswold, Ph.D., CPC, is interim associate dean of Health Sciences. Her areas of expertise are undergraduate practicum/internship development, healthcare regulatory compliance, online course design and teaching, community partnership initiatives, and soft skill development. She received both her B.S. in Medical Technology and her Master of Science in Life Sciences from Louisiana Tech University.
Griswold obtained her Ph.D. in Toxicology from ULM and she is a registered medical technologist through the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. She is a member of the Shreveport/Bossier City local chapter.
