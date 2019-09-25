The University of Louisiana Monroe welcomed some familiar faces to campus recently when members of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors visited to present a check to the ULM Foundation for the School of Construction Management. The donation, made annually by the licensing board, was for $154,815.58.
A press conference was held in the Media Room with ULM President Nick J. Bruno greeting the special guests.
“The construction industry has been very good to this university and been very good to the training of construction professionals throughout the state. We certainly appreciate what they have done,” Bruno said. “We’re very proud of 0ur school of construction. We have many notable alums spread across the state and the country who have contributed greatly to the building of our nation.”
Vic Weston with the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors, thanked Bruno, Dr. Ed Brayton, ULM Endowed Chair for the Contractor’s Education Trust Fund and director of the School of Construction Management, and the ULM SOCM Industry Advisory Council.
Weston said he was asked recently about his role in supporting construction management programs in higher education. He responded, “I’m the industry. The universities are my producers. They produce the end product that I need in the construction industry. At ULM they do a heck of a good job.”
“What this industry and the university has done is quite frankly, implemented a lifesaver, in training construction managers. The old weathered, beat-up construction superintendent with big gnarly hands who can tie a rebar, can weld, can run a crane, can run a trackhoe, (but) that keyboard, that’s not for them.
“On-time delivery of materials, I mean you don’t stop a train. These guys, these construction managers are just absolutely fantastic,” Weston said.
The donations made to ULM have gone toward technology improvements, faculty recruiting and program development.
The School of Construction Management is in the College of Business and Social Sciences.
