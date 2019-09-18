Each year United Way of Northeast Louisiana runs Pacesetter Campaigns.
These efforts are selected workplace campaigns that are asked to set “the pace” for annual giving and volunteering by using the Top 10 Best Practices and conducting their campaigns before kick-off.
To date, nine, pacesetting companies are up and overall 17%.
Pacesetters companies include: Argent Financial Group, City of West Monroe, LaSalle Management Company, Louisiana Delta Community College, Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Progressive Bank, Specialty Management Services of Ouachita, SMSO, Union Parish Schools, WestRock.
This year’s campaign, Change Doesn’t Happen Alone focuses on continued support which generates real and measurable change in our community.
With the support of local businesses this year’s campaign will continue to grow and succeed.
Change Doesn’t Happen Alone kicked off with two events in Ruston and Monroe. Sponsors for this year’s kick off events include Progressive Bank and Argent Financial Group with breakfast provided by Chick-fil-A. During both events, attendees were treated to a Jeopardy game filled with local facts about United Way NELA’s programs, initiatives, and collaborations in the community. Also, the 2019 “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone” campaign video was debuted.
The finale featured an informative presentation from United Way NELA President, Janet Durden about their invaluable resource 211.
Those in attendance received a stack of 211 informational cards to present to those throughout the community who may be in need of help.
