Black Bayou Brass, a resident faculty ensemble in the University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts, performed “Black Bayou Vignettes” for the first time on Oct. 12, 2019.
Ensemble members James Boldin, D.M.A., Associate Professor of Music, Adam Johnson, D.A, Assistant Professor of Music, and Eric Siereveld, D.M.A., Assistant Professor of Music, debuted the piece at the National Association of College Wind and Percussion Instructors Conference in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Their conference program, “Newly Commissioned Works for Brass Trio,” included the world premiere of “Black Bayou Vignettes” by Erik Morales, an internationally recognized composer.
Siereveld organized the commissioning consortium, which included faculty from ULM, the University of North Texas, Grambling State University, the University of Arkansas-Monticello, and the Ark-La-Miss Chapter of the International Trumpet Guild.
Black Bayou Brass will record the new composition for Siereveld’s forthcoming album.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.